West Bnegal: Parents, son kill selves, act live on FB; 5 held

“Insulted” by embezzlement allegations against their daughter, a couple and their son hanged themselves and streamed the act live on Facebook at Bakkhali area in South 24 Parganas district on Sunday. Five women have been arrested on the attempt to murder charge.

The deceased have been identified as Shyamal Naskar (53), Rita Naskar (43) and their son Abhishek Naskar (25).

The family was suspected to be upset over allegations that their married daughter Poonam Das misappropriated funds of a self-help group. Poonam was supposed to deposit the money in a bank account of the group, sources said.

According to local sources, a few women from the self-help group protested against Poonam, a resident of Sultanpur in Diamond Harbour, and insulted her in front of her parents on Saturday night. They allegedly beat the family too.

The family lodged a complaint against the protesters at Kulpi police station the same day. The next morning, Shyamlal, Rita and Abhishek went to the Bakkhali beach jungle and hanged themselves near a temple, said police. Abhishek streamed the incident live from his Facebook page.

“Five women have been arrested for torturing them,” said Diamond Harbour SP Avijit Banerjee.