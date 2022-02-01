West Bengal’s top education dept official turned down meet: BJP’s Adhikari

The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari Monday claimed that the state Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department turned down his requests for appointments to discuss reopening of educational institutions at least twice.

Adhikari has claimed that he wanted to discuss issues related to the reopening of schools and colleges which were turned down at least twice. He had sought an appointment on January 28 in a letter addressed to Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department Manish Jain. The letter was written by Chandra Nath Rath on behalf of Adhikari.

“He (Adhikari) would be accompanied by three MLAs of the West Bengal Assembly. They need to discuss a few important issues within the purview of your department,” read the letter.

In response, the Higher Education Department sought details of the issues that the MLAs wanted to discuss, another letter was written to Jain informing him that they wanted to discuss problems related to reopening of schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions. However, Jain refused to meet the MLAs as the matter was sub-judice before the Calcutta High Court. “I am directed to inform you that as the subject matter is subjudice before the Calcutta High Court, it will not be appropriate to hold a discussion/meeting on the subject matter,” read the letter addressed to Adhikari under signed by a senior law officer.

Earlier on Thursday, Adhikari and several other senior BJP leaders and MLAs had staged a sit-in near the state education department headquarters demanding that schools and colleges be reopened immediately.