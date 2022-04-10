In West Bengal’s Birbhum, a unique community museum that archives Santal history and culture

When he is not busy teaching primary school children in the local government school, Bimal Baski is tasked with another important job: he looks after the Museum of Santal Culture at Bishnubati village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, 170 kilometers away from Kolkata.

For first-time visitors, it would be easy to miss the Museum of Santal Culture if one isn’t paying attention. Deep inside the dusty lanes of Bishnubati, a Santal village of less than 700 people, at first glance, the museum’s building looks like any rural administrative establishment. But little about this museum is ordinary.

It is one of the only few private museums in India dedicated entirely to the documentation and preservation of Santal culture and heritage. Santals are the third-largest tribe in India, concentrated in seven states in large numbers, including in West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand. The community’s geographic distribution is also spread across Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.

The museum was set up in 2007 by the Ghosaldanga Bishnubati Adibasi Trust, a local organisation that oversees development of Ghosaldanga and Bishnubati villages in Birbhum, along with technical support provided by the Indian Museum, the country’s oldest and largest museum.

There are very few institutions in India that archive Santal history and culture but most do not follow the format of traditional museums. In Paschim Medinipur in West Bengal, the Bidisa Anthropology Museum is dedicated to the study of tribal life in the region, as is the Johar Human Resources Development Centre in Dumka, Jharkhand. In West Bengal, the Jhargram Tribal Museum Garden also does similar work.

The one-storey building houses 150 objects related to Santal culture and these are exhibited in six different categories — from hunting and everyday household objects to musical instruments, clothes and jewellery. Presently, the museum is managed by the Bishnubati Adibasi Marshal Sangha, a registered society founded by the villagers.

“The purpose of the museum was to establish it for our own children,” says Dr Boro Baski, a social worker, and the president of the Bishnubati Adibasi Marshal Sangha. “When Santal children go to formal or mainstream schools, they do not get to know about their cultural heritage. Earlier, they would learn about it through their parents, through dance and music, but nowadays they do not get that scope.”

The museum was put together by sourcing artefacts from Birbhum and Bankura districts and some from Santhal Pargana in Jharkhand. “Families from mostly Bishnubati and Ghosaldanga also donated several artefacts like bamboo baskets and old utensils. Some ornaments and big drums in the museums were purchased from families because they are not used as frequently anymore,” says Dr Baski.

The collection in the museum should not be called ‘objects’, Dr Baski says, because, for the Santal community, they are much more. “It is our indigenous knowledge. and you can only know this by seeing them and knowing about them. When children learn about these things, there is also a sense of pride. Institutions like the museum that document Santali history are important to the community,” Dr Baski says because they help assert the community’s heritage and culture.

Another motivation for establishing this museum was to make their non-Santal neighbours, particularly those living in and around Santal villages, more aware of Santal history. “Although we have been living side by side for centuries, they know so little about our culture. Hindus and Muslims living around our villages see us but they hardly know anything about our culture. I know a lot about Hindu festivals, Muslim festivals, their clothes, etc. But they do not know much about me because there is no mechanism to know about my culture,” Dr Baski explains.

Museums outside India have extensive collections on Santali heritage and culture with most artefacts having been transported from the subcontinent more than a century ago by Christian missionaries who worked among Santal populations. For years, indigenous communities across the world have demanded a return of their artefacts and property housed in museums in the west. Then in 2007, with article 11 of its declaration on the rights of indigenous peoples, the United Nations urged countries to restore “cultural, intellectual, religious and spiritual property” taken from indigenous people without their “free, prior and informed consent or in violation of their laws, traditions and customs”.

In the Indian subcontinent, at the beginning of the 18th century, when Christian missionaries actively engaged in proselytism, they also began interfering with the lives of tribal communities, to the extent that they prevented Santals from practising their faith and traditions, forcing them to follow and adapt to western concepts. “They changed their attire, began education for them in English and engaged in religious conversion. They wanted to assert their own values, lifestyles and traditions on tribal communities,” Dr Baski says.

This interference with indigenous lives and customs and the attempts to erase Santal identity and culture are well-documented in the community’s collective memory and oral histories. “So missionary work has two sides: they wanted to give education to tribals, but at the cost of that, they also destroyed oral history, our ways of life, belief systems etc. They also imposed their ideas of development on tribal communities,” Dr Baski explains.

In 1890, however, when Norwegian missionary Paul Bodding arrived in what is now known as the Santhal Pargana, he engaged with Santals with the understanding and acknowledgement that they had their own ways of life. That set him apart from his missionary peers and ensured that he was more welcome in the indigenous community.

During the four decades that Bodding lived and worked in the Santhal Pargana, he collected and transported several artefacts belonging to the Santal community from this region with the objective of preserving them in Norway’s museum with the consent of the Santal community. “He believed that with the assimilation of tribal communities over the next few generations, indigenous knowledge would die and he wanted to preserve the community’s history through its artefacts and he transported them to Oslo,” Dr Baski says.

In 2015, at the Bodding Symposium in Oslo, the question of colonial legacy and the transportation of Santal artefacts by missionaries in the Indian subcontinent was addressed, in part due to the global conversations surrounding the property of indigenous people taken without their consent by colonial powers.

Dr Baski, along with some Santal community leaders from Nepal and Bangladesh, was asked whether the communities wanted their indigenous property returned from museum collections. “We said that we did not want them back because we felt that people in India were not ready to preserve these items or understand the value of these. They would be better off in foreign museums,” Dr Baski explains.

In India, institutions like the Indian Museum may have only a handful of objects related to the community, which is why the Museum of Santal Culture is so unique: it provides deep insight into the everyday lives of the Santal community, and archives objects with extensive details and uses citations to identify and acknowledge sources in the community who have contributed to the museum’s collection.

“Most of the artefacts in the museum you will find in homes even today, not just among Santals in Birbhum district, but also if you go to Jharkhand, Odisha, Bangladesh, Nepal — wherever Santals live,” says Dr Baski. Over the decades, many objects have been phased out of daily use as the community’s lifestyle has changed, but there are exceptions, where some families have preserved indigenous instruments.

Although the Santal community has historically been self-sufficient, and expert craftspeople in the art of woodwork, they simultaneously cooperated with the communities who have lived and worked with them in tandem, Dr Baski explains. “In the community’s history, they migrated from Santhal Pargana over several periods for several reasons, and wherever they settled, there were communities who always migrated with them. These communities worked as their support system,” he says.

After the Santals migrated to Bengal following the Santhal Hul, the rebellion of 1855-1856 against the British colonial government and the zamindars, these peripheral communities migrated along with them.

That is visible even today in many Santal villages, including Bishnubati, where these peripheral communities continue to live with and support the Santal. “A group of three or four Santal villages will get their iron instruments from the lohars and the drums from the muchi, etc.,” says Dr Baski. Samples of the contributions of these support communities in the lives of the Santals are visible in the museum’s collections.

The interiors and exteriors of the museum are painted and set up in a way to replicate the experience of stepping inside a Santal home or community space. While the artefacts archived in the museum explain how gifted the community is in various forms of handicraft, art is also an integral part of their lives. “It is common to see murals and paintings on the exteriors and in the interiors of Santal homes, and the museum’s doorways have been painted in similar patterns to highlight this,” says Bimal Baski, the caretaker of the museum.

There is no designated individual who looks after the museum, in part because it was founded to be a community museum that belonged to and was looked after by the village community in Bishnubati.

In his 14 years of looking after the museum, Bimal Baski has seen all kinds of visitors. “People who are interested in the subject and want a deeper understanding of Santal culture will learn a lot from this museum,” he says. He points to one of his favourite artefacts on display, a traditional mouse trap that has been used by the community for generations and describes its uses. “This tells you about the astonishing ingenuity of the Santal community. We still use it today on the farms to catch mice. We have different types of traps for different species of rodents.”

There are other kinds of visitors who find their way to the museum. “A few come here just for photos to show that they have come to a Santal museum. They don’t unlearn the biases they have about our community—they will say things like ‘Santals still eat birds and rats; that we are alcoholics. They don’t come here to learn,” Bimal Baski says.

Because the museum and the village are so deeply intertwined, that can cause difficulties if visitors are disrespectful of and insensitive to the community living around the museum. “This is not a normal museum and we don’t encourage mainstream tourists. We have seen how, without knowing and understanding Santal culture, they just go inside the village homes and start clicking photos of people. We don’t want that. We want to have a meaningful interaction,” says Dr Baski.

The Museum of Santal Culture is open seven days a week from 9 am to 5 pm and entry charges are Rs 5.