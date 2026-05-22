West Bengal’s Annapurna Yojana portal to go live from June 1; here’s how to apply online

Residents queue up at the Siliguri Head Post Office to link their Aadhaar cards with bank accounts for enrolment in the Annapurna Bhandar scheme (PTI Photo)

Annapurna Yojana portal: The West Bengal government is set to launch the Annapurna Yojana portal on June 1 to accommodate new applicants for the scheme. Aimed at providing financial assistance to women from economically weaker sections of society, the previous government led by Mamata Banerjee had launched the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme in 2021. The scheme has now been renamed as Annapurna Yojana after the BJP formed government in the state.

The ‘Annapurna Bhandar’ was a key promise mentioned in the BJP’s poll manifesto to provide women beneficiaries with a financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month.

Following this, the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Department issued an official order on May 19 stating: “For new applicants, online application facility shall be launched in the Annapurna Yojana Portal with effect from 1st June, 2026.”