West Bengal’s Annapurna Yojana portal to go live from June 1; here’s how to apply online

Annapurna Yojana portal: The West Bengal government is set to launch the Annapurna Yojana portal on June 1 to accommodate new applicants for the scheme. Aimed at providing financial assistance to women from economically weaker sections of society, the previous government led by Mamata Banerjee had launched the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme in 2021. The scheme has now been renamed as Annapurna Yojana after the BJP formed government in the state.
The ‘Annapurna Bhandar’ was a key promise mentioned in the BJP’s poll manifesto to provide women beneficiaries with a financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month.
Following this, the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Department issued an official order on May 19 stating: “For new applicants, online application facility shall be launched in the Annapurna Yojana Portal with effect from 1st June, 2026.”
Annapurna Yojana West Bengal age limit, eligibility
According to the notification, the applicant must be between 25 and 60 years of age. The applicant should not be engaged in any permanent government employment or receiving a regular salary or pension from the Union or West Bengal government, any statutory body, government undertaking, panchayat, municipal body or local authority.
The applicant should also not be employed in a teaching or non-teaching role in any government-aided educational institution in West Bengal. Apart from this, the applicant should not be an income tax payer.
Annapurna Yojana application online
Following the launch of the Annapurna Yojana portal on June 1, applicants must fill out and submit the application form online. Before applying, applicants should keep documents such as their Aadhaar Card, bank account details and a passport-size photograph ready to ensure a smooth and timely application process.
Annapurna Yojana verification
After the submission of Annapurna Yojana form, it will be reviewed or verified by the government officials. After verification or enquiry, the block Development Officers (BDOs) in rural areas and the Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) in urban areas shall recommend the list of eligible applicants online to the District Magistrate for sanction.
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However, in areas within the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), this process shall be completed by the officers of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
The enquiry report of sanctioned cases will be uploaded at the Annapurna Yojana portal. “Concerned District Magistrates shall act as sanctioning authorities in the districts and the Commissioner, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) shall act as the sanctioning authority in KMC area,” the notification said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More