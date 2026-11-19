The West Bengal Police have filed a Zero First Information Report (FIR) against two former ministers, Indranil Sen and Bratya Basu, along with several senior government officials over multiple offences ranging from sexual assault to corruption.

A Zero FIR is a First Information Report that can be filed at any police station in India for a cognizable offence, regardless of the location where the crime took place. The case has been registered at Baguiati Police Station under Kolkata’s Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

According to sources, both the former ministers have been accused of rape, wrongful confinement, extortion, criminal breach of trust, cheating, sexual assault on women, corruption and criminal conspiracy.