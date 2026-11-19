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The West Bengal Police have filed a Zero First Information Report (FIR) against two former ministers, Indranil Sen and Bratya Basu, along with several senior government officials over multiple offences ranging from sexual assault to corruption.
A Zero FIR is a First Information Report that can be filed at any police station in India for a cognizable offence, regardless of the location where the crime took place. The case has been registered at Baguiati Police Station under Kolkata’s Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.
According to sources, both the former ministers have been accused of rape, wrongful confinement, extortion, criminal breach of trust, cheating, sexual assault on women, corruption and criminal conspiracy.
The police took action based on a complaint by social activist Rajib Sarkar on November 17, alleging that female employees and artists under the West Bengal Information and Cultural Affairs Department were subjected to attempted sexual assault, coercion, undue inducement, workplace harassment and exploitation.
It is further alleged that an organised syndicate was operated within the department mainly in connection with various cultural programmes and events, including Red Road Carnival, Jatra Utsav, and Natya Utsav, by former minister Bratya Basu. It is alleged that actor and playwright Basu, who had served as the Education Minister in the previous Mamata Government, had attempted forceful sexual assault and attempted rape while in office.
Sources said that, apart from the two former ministers, the names of several senior government officials have also figured in the FIR.
Actor-turned politician Indranil Sen has been in jail custody since October after being accused of financial irregularities involving crores of rupees through the alleged sale of fake Unesco-tagged Durga Puja passes.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had questioned him several times earlier and conducted searches at multiple locations linked to him.
While speaking to reporters, Rajib Sarkar explained that he had to file a fresh police complaint since the police did not take any action based on the victims’ complaints.
“I filed a complaint under Section 173(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. Now I have learnt that a Zero FIR has been registered against 40 accused individuals, including the two former ministers,” he said.
The BJP stated that an investigation will be carried out without any political influence. BJP state spokesperson Debajit Sarkar said, “Those making the allegations are now speaking out. However, if the allegations are proved, action will be taken, and the accused will have to face punishment.”
Trinamool spokesperson Krishanu Moitro told The Indian Express that a Zero FIR can only be lodged by a victim or witness to the crime, and the privilege is given if the witness feels threatened. “He should also state why he has to lodge a zero FIR and not at the concerned police station where the crime had occurred,” Moitro said.