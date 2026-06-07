West Bengal Yuva Shakti Bharosa Card scheme: Who can apply and what are the benefits

The Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government has laid out four strict criteria for applicants.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataJun 7, 2026 04:01 PM IST
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari said the government has asked Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation to make a special audit of the areas to ensure that electricity to all illegal constructions or buildings without a proper building plan is disconnected permanently.File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
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The newly formed Bengal BJP government led by Suvendu Adhikari has initiated the process to fulfill the party’s pre-election promise of rolling out the ‘Yuva Shakti Bharosa Card’ – a welfare initiative for the state’s unemployed youth.

What is the ‘Yuva Shakti Bharosa Card’ scheme?

It is a welfare initiative designed to support educated, unemployed youth across West Bengal. The scheme replaces the previous administration’s ‘Yuvashree’ initiative, effectively doubling the monthly allowance and introducing an additional one-time grant to support career development.

Benefits under this scheme

Beneficiaries will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 (an increase from the Rs 1,500 offered under the previous scheme).

Who is eligible?

The state government has laid out four strict criteria for applicants. If you do not meet all of these points, your application will be rejected during verification.

Education: Must have passed at least Madhyamik (Class 10) or its equivalent examination.

Residency: Must be a permanent resident of West Bengal.

Age limit: Must be between 21 and 40 years old.

Employment status: Must be completely unemployed at the time of application.

Has the portal launched?

The official portal for the ‘Yuva Shakti Bharosa Card’ has already been set up. The government has indicated that the exact step-by-step application guidelines, along with dates for form submission, will be officially made public within a few days.

How will the money be disbursed?

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Once you submit your application form online, the state government will thoroughly audit and verify all of your submitted information. After successful verification, the monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 will be credited directly to your registered bank account.

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Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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