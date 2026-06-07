West Bengal Yuva Shakti Bharosa Card scheme: Who can apply and what are the benefits

The newly formed Bengal BJP government led by Suvendu Adhikari has initiated the process to fulfill the party’s pre-election promise of rolling out the ‘Yuva Shakti Bharosa Card’ – a welfare initiative for the state’s unemployed youth.

What is the ‘Yuva Shakti Bharosa Card’ scheme?

It is a welfare initiative designed to support educated, unemployed youth across West Bengal. The scheme replaces the previous administration’s ‘Yuvashree’ initiative, effectively doubling the monthly allowance and introducing an additional one-time grant to support career development.

Benefits under this scheme

Beneficiaries will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 (an increase from the Rs 1,500 offered under the previous scheme).