West Bengal: Youth killed during protest over teacher appointments

A 19-year-old youth was killed during a clash between police and students at a school in north Bengal during a protest over the appointment of teachers. Ten others were injured in the incident that occurred at Daribhit High School near Islampur. The victim was identified as Rajesh Sarkar, a former student of the school, who was studying at a local polytechnic college. The police has denied using live ammunition, saying it had only used rubber bullets and tear gas shells.

DIG Jayanta Pal said, “We have received a report that one person died due to bullet injuries. The police did not fire bullets. However, we will find out as to what happened.”

North Dinajpur SP Sumit Kumar reiterated this, saying, “We fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells. We did not fire bullets. Our men were injured and the protesters vandalised our vehicles.”

Chairman of Islampur Municipality and Trinamool Congress leader Kanhaiyalal Agarwal, who was present at the hospital where Sarkar’s body was taken, said, “I have spoken to the officer-in-charge of Islampur police station. He told me that the police did not open fire.”

According to police and local sources, a group of students started protesting when three new teachers visited the school. The students had been demanding appointment of teachers in literature and science subjects in Bengali medium, claiming that there was a shortage of teachers who could teach in Bengali.

However, the three new teachers taught Urdu and Sanskrit. When the teachers tried to enter the school, they were stopped by students, who were later joined by former students and local residents. The protesting students blocked the road in front of the school.

A police contingent arrived to control the situation, however, the students did not withdraw the protest.An altercation started and police resorted to lathicharge, following which the protesters threw bricks and stones.

The school’s headmaster refused to comment on the incident.

When asked about the matter, DM Arvind Kumar Mina said, “I have got the news of a death. I am yet to get the police report on the reason of the death.”

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App