West Bengal: Woman’s house vandalised over ‘financial fraud’

A GROUP of nearly 40 women allegedly vandalised house of a woman on Wednesday over allegation of cheating and misappropriation of funds, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, preliminary information suggests that a number of women had been depositing some money as part of a self-help group involving the woman — who allegedly misappropriated the money, a total of nearly Rs 1 crore.

Several people gathered outside her house on Wednesday and allegedly broke windows and damaged other furniture at her house with sticks. The woman and her husband were also allegedly manhandled, police said.

The woman, along her husband, formed a self-help group in a Grameen Bank a few years ago and promised to give interest and loan if needed to those who deposit money. She also opened a voluntary organisation on this pretext, claimed local residents.

One of the complainants claimed that she has been depositing money here for 15 years. They claim that the number of women who have deposited money is more than 1,300. They alleged that for the past few years, they have not been receiving the interest as promised.

According to the complainants, despite raising the issue, the woman didn’t come up with any solution and on Wednesday, a group of women barged into her house.

“We haven’t received any complaints yet. We will take legal action if we do,” said a senior police officer.