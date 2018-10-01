West Bengal: Woman BJP worker brutally beaten up by ‘TMC worker’, approaches court

Kolkata bandh on September 26. (File) Kolkata bandh on September 26. (File)

A woman BJP worker was attacked and brutally beaten up in Barasat under North 24 Paraganas district on the day of Bandh, when a 12-hour strike was called by the BJP against the death of two people in the Islampur clashes. Five days after she was attacked, the victim on Monday moved a local court in Barasat to file a complaint. The victim Nilima Dey Sarkar (48) is now been taken to Neel Ratan Sarkar hospital for treatment.

While speaking to The Indian Express, her husband Prasad Chandra Dey Sarkar said, “Police were present when they attacked my wife. She was beaten up by sticks. She received severe injury on her leg, hands, back and even on head she was attacked twice. No one came for her rescue. We knew police will not take complaint so we moved court”. As per BJP sources, Sarkar had joined BJP just before Panchayat elections. She is an active member of the party in Barasat.



— News18 (@CNNnews18) October 1, 2018

The incident was reported on September 26 near Taki road railway level crossing in Barasat, about 26 kilometre from Kolkata. According to sources, few local BJP workers had gathered there to take out a rally. The Police asked them to leave the place as they had no permission for a public gathering.

“We were standing there when suddenly TMC workers came and started beating our people. My wife was attacked, there was another leader Prasenjit Bhattacharya who too was brutally beaten up. All this happened in front of police”, alleged victim’s husband. Meanwhile, BJP is likely to submit a complaint to Women commission too and have already approached top party leaders seeking their intervention.

“This is what’s happening across Bengal. Rajnath Singh who is in the city has also been informed about the incident. We don’t expect police to act. However, a written complaint has been submitted at the SP office,” BJP District President Pradip Banerjee told The Indian Express.

The incident came to light after a video showing her being attacked went viral on social media. As per sources, she was attacked twice once when police officials were present and second time when she was narrating her ordeal before a television channel.

“They (referring to BJP workers) were blocking the rail tracks. Police instructed them to leave the area but they were reluctant soon a verbal argument took place between them and some locals that resulted into a physical fight. If a complaint is submitted, the law will take its own course”, said a local police official. However, the same official refused to comment on why police took no action while the woman was being beaten up.

“I am not aware of any such video showing police presence so can’t comment,” he added. SP Barasat C Sudhakar was not available for the comment.

The National Commission for Women took suo motu cognizance of the video and wrote a letter to DGP Bengal. In the letter, the NCW said it was deeply disturbed by the incident and that appropriate action may be taken against the offenders and erring police officials involved in the incident.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App