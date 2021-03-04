West Bengal: With political ‘sandesh’, sweet shops dish up tasty messages

This is not the first time that sweet shop owners in Kolkata are cashing in on an event.

The bitter Assembly election battle has taken a sweet turn in Kolkata.

A renowned century-old sweet shop chain has been serving up ‘sandesh’, made of milk and sugar or jaggery, designed with party symbols, colours and slogans for its customers.

“We have been selling sweets with Didi (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) and Modi’s face (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) since Monday. We have used slogans like ‘khela hobe’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on soft-rolled ‘nalen gur sandesh’. These are to attract sweet lovers. I am sure the demand will increase further as the elections near,” Sudip Mullick, the owner of Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick, told The Indian Express.

The ‘khela hobe’ slogan is depicted on white-green sweets and ‘Jai shri Ram’ on orange sweets. According to Mullick, the demand of green and orange ‘rosogullas’ have also shot up.

Over the last few days, TMC and BJP leaders have been raising the ‘khela hobe’ slogan with some videos of politicians dancing to its tune being widely circulated. At a recent event, Banerjee also referred to the slogan.

“Like always, we are expecting huge orders after the results are announced on May 2,” said Mullick.

This is not the first time that sweet shop owners in Kolkata are cashing in on an event. They often adopt different themes during different occassions.

“These elections are important. We also want to create something special to mark them special,” said another sweet shop owner at VIP Road in Kolkata.