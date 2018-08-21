West Bengal: ‘Will find ways to help MSMEs through SCBs’

Follow Us:
Monday, August 20, 2018
On MSME exports, Mamata said her government would provide assistance in marketing efforts and urged district officials to come forward in extending help to the sector.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: August 21, 2018 4:14:21 am
West Bengal Mamata Banerjee said her government will explore ways to extend financial assistance to micro. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government would explore ways to extend financial assistance to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through state cooperative banks (SCB). She also said that the small, medium and micro enterprises are facing problems as commercial banks are not giving loans to them.

“The MSME segment is facing depressed market conditions, owing to demonetisation and the GST. Bank loan is a problem factor which the MSMEs are facing. We are strengthening the SCBs and will also see whether loans to the small-scale sector could be given through them,” Mamata said after inaugurating a two-day MSME Conclave at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre on Monday.

On MSME exports, Mamata said her government would provide assistance in marketing efforts and urged district officials to come forward in extending help to the sector. “All my district officials must come forward to help the sector. It has enough scope to generate employment. We must also see some women entrepreneurs in this sector,” she said.

Later in a Facebook post, Mamata wrote, “More than 3500 entrepreneurs from micro, small, medium enterprises and textiles sector from all over the state, country and even abroad took part in the conclave, a first of its kind event in the state… We want our entrepreneurs to grow more and reach out to the world arena”. State finance minister Amit Mitra was present at the event.

