West Bengal weather update: Kolkata records 32.2°C before Holi while Darjeeling shivers at 4°C

Written by Oishiki Bhattacharjee

A major change in West Bengal’s weather is underway just before Holi. Temperatures are rising, shaking off the last lingering chill of winter. The minimum temperature in Kolkata hit 25 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, 4 degrees above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Consequently, residents of the “City of Joy” may face sweltering conditions even before the festival of colours starts. People across South Bengal are likely to find themselves drenched in sweat. In North Bengal, temperatures are expected to rise gradually starting after Holi.

The mercury has climbed significantly in the state capital. Over the last four days, Kolkata’s minimum temperature has jumped by nearly 7 degrees Celsius. On Monday morning, the city’s peak temperature reached 32.2 degrees Celsius. Moisture levels in the air are fluctuating between 42 per cent and 92 per cent.