Rain to bring relief in state next week, light to moderate shower in north Bengal

Meanwhile, light rain or thundershowers are expected in Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly initially, increasing to light to moderate rainfall by April 29 and April 30. (File Photo)

Written by Avantika Basu

After days of reeling under a heatwave, West Bengal will soon see some respite, with thunderstorms and rain showers expected across the state over the next week.

While the western districts of South Bengal saw heatwave-like conditions earlier this week, the weather department has predicted a change in weather. However, hot and humid conditions are likely to persist on April 26, in districts such as Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur and Paschim Bardhaman, which may cause discomfort to some residents.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an upper air cyclonic circulation over east Bihar, combined with strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal and the influence of a subtropical westerly jet stream, is creating favourable conditions for enhanced thunderstorm activity across West Bengal.