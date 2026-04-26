Rain to bring relief in state next week, light to moderate shower in north Bengal

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Written by Avantika Basu
After days of reeling under a heatwave, West Bengal will soon see some respite, with thunderstorms and rain showers expected across the state over the next week.
While the western districts of South Bengal saw heatwave-like conditions earlier this week, the weather department has predicted a change in weather. However, hot and humid conditions are likely to persist on April 26, in districts such as Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur and Paschim Bardhaman, which may cause discomfort to some residents.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an upper air cyclonic circulation over east Bihar, combined with strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal and the influence of a subtropical westerly jet stream, is creating favourable conditions for enhanced thunderstorm activity across West Bengal.
Day temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged over the next two days, and may still stay 2-4°C above normal in parts of South Bengal. Thereafter, the IMD predicts a gradual fall of 3-4°C over the next five days, across all districts.
Meanwhile, light rain or thundershowers are expected in Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly initially, increasing to light to moderate rainfall by April 29 and April 30. Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds up to 30–50 kmph, are intermittently expected throughout the week.
Districts including the North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas may witness a sharp rise in rainfall from April 26, with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching up to 50-60 kmph in isolated areas.
In the western belt, including Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram, hot and humid weather is initially expected with 3-4°C above normal temperatures before thunderstorms bring gradual relief.
Similarly, Puraba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia may see frequent thunderstorms from April 25, becoming more widespread midweek. Wind speeds in some areas may reach 50-60 kmph.
Coastal districts, including Puraba Medinipur, will also see increasing rainfall activity, with gusty winds ranging between 30-50 kmph.
In contrast, North Bengal districts are set for a sustained spell of wet weather.
Districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places throughout the week. The IMD has also warned of heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) at isolated places across these districts over the next few days.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds — initially reaching 50-60 kmph and later easing to 30-40 kmph — are expected across the region.
The plains districts of Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda may see frequent thundershowers during the period.
Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a caution for fishermen, warning of squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, along and off the West Bengal and North Odisha coasts from April 26-29. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.
Similarly, on April 26, people are advised to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially between 11 am and 4 pm.
In the coming days, West Bengal, currently under heat stress, is expecting widespread thunderstorms; South Bengal may see relief from heat after April 27; and North Bengal may remain under a prolonged spell of rain throughout the week.
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