Rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds: IMD issues orange alert for parts of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for parts of West Bengal and warned of widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds after a depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified and moved closer to the coast.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata issued an orange alert for parts of Birbhum and Murshidabad districts, forecasting moderate thunderstorms, lightning, intense rainfall and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. It also warned of potential lightning strikes and temporary waterlogging in low-lying areas.
A yellow alert was issued for Kolkata, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Bankura, Malda, Nadia, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, with forecasts of light to moderate rain, lightning and gusty winds.
The RMC advised residents to seek safe shelter during thunderstorm activity and avoid open fields, isolated trees, and water bodies.
Don’t venture into the sea: Fishermen warned
According to the IMD, the depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 17 kmph in the last six hours and was centred about 220 km southeast of Gopalpur and 220 km south-southeast of Puri in Odisha, and 230 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam and 320 km east of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning.
As per the weather department, it is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression within the next 12 hours and is likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur during Wednesday night and the early hours of Thursday.
Under its influence, widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity are expected across West Bengal through the week. An orange alert for heavy rainfall (7 cm to 11 cm) has been issued till Friday for South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore districts. Heavy rain warnings have also been issued for Jhargram, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong.
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Kolkata is set to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph. Yellow alerts have been issued for North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, and Malda on Tuesday, with thunderstorm activity extending across all eight north Bengal districts from mid-week.
The Met department said conditions over the Bay of Bengal are likely to turn extremely rough, featuring gusty wind speeds ranging from 40 kmph to 65 kmph and peaking at up to 75 kmph over the west-central region on Wednesday. In light of these conditions, fishermen have been advised to return to shore and not venture into the sea till Friday.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More