Rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds: IMD issues orange alert for parts of Bengal

A yellow alert has been issued for Kolkata, with forecasts of light to moderate rain, lightning and gusty winds. (File Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for parts of West Bengal and warned of widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds after a depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified and moved closer to the coast.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata issued an orange alert for parts of Birbhum and Murshidabad districts, forecasting moderate thunderstorms, lightning, intense rainfall and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. It also warned of potential lightning strikes and temporary waterlogging in low-lying areas.

A yellow alert was issued for Kolkata, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Bankura, Malda, Nadia, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, with forecasts of light to moderate rain, lightning and gusty winds.