Heavy rain alert in North Bengal until July 20, weather department sounds caution

The possible impacts forecasted for North Bengal from July 18 to 20 include high probability of landslides in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, (Express/File photo)

Written by Subhosree Modak

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in West Bengal on Saturday issued an extremely heavy rainfall warning for the northern districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Coochbehar until Sunday. The regions have been issued an Orange alert on Monday, before scaling down to a Yellow alert on July 21 and 22.

However, other regions of North Bengal will experience moderate rain or thundershowers on Saturday and Sunday, the IMD stated in its comprehensive seven-day weather forecast.

The possible impacts forecasted for North Bengal from July 18 to 20 include high probability of landslides in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, sudden flash floods and waterlogging in low-lying areas, drastically reduced visibility during downpour, potential damage to unsecured structures or wall collapses of vulnerable kutcha houses, rising water levels in the Teesta, Torsa, Jaldhaka, and Raidak rivers, damage to standing crops, and lightning hazards in open fields.