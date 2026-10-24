West Bengal weather: IMD warns of heavy rain, winds from Oct 27

Written by Sharanyo Basu

After four days of dry weather from Friday to the early hours of Tuesday (October 27), squally winds and heavy rainfall are expected in West Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned.

The IMD said that a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal on Friday. It is most likely to persist over the same region and intensify into a depression on Saturday.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“It is expected to intensify and move west-northwestwards towards North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts during the subsequent two days. Under this influence, squally winds along and off the West Bengal coast from October 27, and heavy rainfall activity very likely to occur at one or two places over some districts of West Bengal from October 28 to October 30.”