West Bengal weather: IMD warns of heavy rain, winds from Oct 27

Written by Sharanyo Basu
After four days of dry weather from Friday to the early hours of Tuesday (October 27), squally winds and heavy rainfall are expected in West Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned.
The IMD said that a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal on Friday. It is most likely to persist over the same region and intensify into a depression on Saturday.
“It is expected to intensify and move west-northwestwards towards North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts during the subsequent two days. Under this influence, squally winds along and off the West Bengal coast from October 27, and heavy rainfall activity very likely to occur at one or two places over some districts of West Bengal from October 28 to October 30.”
After a period of dry weather from October 23 to the early hours of October 27, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are anticipated on October 27 and into the early hours of October 28 in the following areas: South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Kolkata. Meanwhile, the rest of South Bengal can expect dry conditions with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30 to 40 km/h. In North Bengal, dry weather is expected to continue until the early hours of October 28.
Between the early hours of October 28 and 29, heavy rain of 7-11 cm is expected at one or two locations in the South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Jhargram districts of South Bengal. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-50 km/h are predicted across the rest of South Bengal. Additionally, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely in several areas across all districts of North Bengal.
Between the early hours of October 29 and 30, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, and Purulia are expected to receive 7 to 11 cm of heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30 to 40 km/h are also anticipated in the rest of South Bengal. In North Bengal, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar districts are likely to receive 7 to 11 cm of rainfall. Additionally, Malda, North Dinajpur, and South Dinajpur districts are expected to see thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30 to 40 km/h.
Advisory by IMD
The IMD has warned of several weather-related concerns, including possible landslides in the hilly areas of Darjeeling, lightning strikes in open fields, and temporary waterlogging in low-lying regions. There may also be some damage to standing crops and horticulture.
The IMD advises people to seek shelter in safe locations during thunderstorms and lightning. Avoid contact with trees, electric poles, and water bodies. Traffic movements, as well as activities on sea beaches and other recreational areas, may be regulated starting on October 27.
Additionally, fishermen are warned not to venture into the sea along the West Bengal coast from October 27 until further notice. Those planning to go into deep sea areas in the central and adjoining North Bay of Bengal should avoid doing so from October 26. Fishermen currently in the deep sea are advised to return to the coast by October 26.
Sharanyo Basu is an intern with The Indian Express.