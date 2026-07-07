North Bengal on alert as IMD warns of very heavy rain, flash flood risk

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, especially in low-lying areas vulnerable to waterlogging. (File Photo)

Written by Subhosree Modak

A deep weather system over South Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha has prompted weather alerts across West Bengal, with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Kolkata, Tuesday warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in several districts.

North Bengal remains the area of major concern, with heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar over the next few days. Isolated areas in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar may receive extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm, increasing the risk of flash floods, waterlogging, and landslides.

In South Bengal, districts including South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Purulia, East and West Burdwan, and Birbhum are likely to receive heavy rain of 7-11 cm. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph are expected in East and West Midnapore, Jhargram and South 24 Parganas.