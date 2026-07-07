North Bengal on alert as IMD warns of very heavy rain, flash flood risk

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Written by Subhosree Modak
A deep weather system over South Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha has prompted weather alerts across West Bengal, with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Kolkata, Tuesday warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in several districts.
North Bengal remains the area of major concern, with heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar over the next few days. Isolated areas in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar may receive extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm, increasing the risk of flash floods, waterlogging, and landslides.
In South Bengal, districts including South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Purulia, East and West Burdwan, and Birbhum are likely to receive heavy rain of 7-11 cm. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph are expected in East and West Midnapore, Jhargram and South 24 Parganas.
Kolkata and nearby areas, including Salt Lake, Howrah and Dum Dum, are likely to witness cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday.
Advice for people, fishermen
Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, especially in low-lying areas vulnerable to waterlogging. People in Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills have been urged to stay alert for possible landslides, while rural areas may face risks to houses, crops and horticulture due to heavy rainfall.
A maritime warning has also been issued for fishermen and shipping communities along the West Bengal and north Odisha coasts, with squally winds of 35-45 kmph and gusts up to 55 kmph expected.
A weather warning has been issued for Hooghly, Kolkata, and Haldia ports, indicating they are likely to be affected by squally weather.
Residents have been advised to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms, stay away from trees, electric poles and water bodies, and follow official advisories as weather conditions remain unsettled.
Subhosree Modak is an intern with The Indian Express.
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