West Bengal weather: IMD warns of rain spell followed by temperature dip

Written by Sharanyo Basu (intern)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of light to moderate rains and thunderstorms across West Bengal on Wednesday, the day of the Bhai Phonta festival, with temperatures expected to drop over the weekend.
In South Bengal districts, scanty rains between 26 and 50 per cent have been forecast over Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Nadia and Murshidabad till Thursday morning.
People have been advised to take shelter in safe places. Trees, electric poles and water bodies should be avoided during that time. No warnings for fishermen or ports have been issued.
In North Bengal, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Coochbehar will witness scanty rains. The rest of the state is expected to receive isolated rains of less than 25 per cent till Thursday morning.
Yellow alert
A yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, has been issued over Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong districts of North Bengal, and over North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly, Howrah, Kolkata, and East Midnapore districts of South Bengal till the early hours of Wednesday.
On Thursday, light rain and thundershowers are expected over isolated pockets in North and South 24 Parganas, and East and West Midnapore. The rains are expected to give way to dry weather in North Bengal on Thursday, and in South Bengal on Friday. The IMD has also forecast a chilly weekend, with temperatures dropping in South Bengal from Thursday onwards. The minimum temperature is expected to fall by 3-4 degrees over three days till Sunday.
In Kolkata, light rains and cloudy skies are forecast, with temperatures expected to remain between 29 and 24 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Rains are expected to subside by Thursday in Kolkata, with forecasts of fog and mist in the morning and partly cloudy skies later. The skies are expected to clear by Friday. Clear skies and temperatures between 21 and 30 degrees Celsius have been forecast over the weekend.
The IMD said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 13 and become a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 24 hours.
Sharanyo Basu is an intern with The Indian Express.