West Bengal weather: IMD warns of rain spell followed by temperature dip

Written by Sharanyo Basu (intern)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of light to moderate rains and thunderstorms across West Bengal on Wednesday, the day of the Bhai Phonta festival, with temperatures expected to drop over the weekend.

In South Bengal districts, scanty rains between 26 and 50 per cent have been forecast over Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Nadia and Murshidabad till Thursday morning.

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People have been advised to take shelter in safe places. Trees, electric poles and water bodies should be avoided during that time. No warnings for fishermen or ports have been issued.