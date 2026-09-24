West Bengal weather: Heavy rain, lightning, squally winds for 48 hours

Due to the peripheral impacts of the storm, Kolkata, is likely to experience heavy showers in some areas, said IMD (File photo).

West Bengal is likely to witness widespread rain, lightning and squally winds over the next 48 hours, following a deep depression that has crossed the north Andhra Pradesh coast.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of potential waterlogging across large parts of the state as the system made landfall late Wednesday night between 11 pm and 1 am. It has predicted that the weather system with maximum sustained wind speeds of 55–65 km/hour will maintain its intensity for the next 12 hours.

Due to the peripheral impacts of the storm, the state capital, Kolkata, is likely to experience heavy showers in some areas. Authorities have alerted residents to expect waterlogging in low-lying areas, temporary closures of underpasses, reduced visibility, and significant traffic delays.