West Bengal weather: Heavy rain, lightning, squally winds for 48 hours

West Bengal is likely to witness widespread rain, lightning and squally winds over the next 48 hours, following a deep depression that has crossed the north Andhra Pradesh coast.
The India Meteorological Department has warned of potential waterlogging across large parts of the state as the system made landfall late Wednesday night between 11 pm and 1 am. It has predicted that the weather system with maximum sustained wind speeds of 55–65 km/hour will maintain its intensity for the next 12 hours.
Due to the peripheral impacts of the storm, the state capital, Kolkata, is likely to experience heavy showers in some areas. Authorities have alerted residents to expect waterlogging in low-lying areas, temporary closures of underpasses, reduced visibility, and significant traffic delays.
Across South Bengal, heavy to very heavy rain is predicted at isolated places in East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Jhargram. Heavy rain (7–11 cm) is predicted for Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan, and Birbhum.
Coastal districts are likely to experience gusty winds reaching 40–50 km/h, while interior districts will see winds of 30–40 km/h accompanied by lightning. Rainfall is expected to linger in many places through September 27 before tapering off to scattered showers by early October.
In North Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) is forecasted for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar, alongside heavy downpours in Kalimpong, Coochbehar, and North Dinajpur. Local authorities have issued warnings for potential landslides in the vulnerable hilly terrains of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, alongside risks of localized flooding in low-lying areas.
Rough sea warning
Maritime and port operations have also been significantly disrupted. Squally winds of up to 50 km/h with gusts reaching 60 km/h are expected along the West Bengal coast through September 25, creating rough to very rough sea conditions. Fishermen are strictly advised not to venture into the sea along the coasts of West Bengal, Odisha, and the central and northern Bay of Bengal through Friday. Local Cautionary Signal-3 (LC3) has been hoisted at Haldia and Kolkata ports, with Sectional Signals I and II operational at Sagar Island.
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Disaster management officials have urged the public to avoid taking shelter under trees or electric poles during lightning, check traffic conditions before commuting, stay clear of vulnerable structures, and avoid water bodies until weather conditions improve.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More