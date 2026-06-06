Heavy rain alert for Bengal in next 7 days: Kolkata to see intense spells, heavy downpour in North

The city may witness brief but intense spells of rain, particularly during the afternoon and evening. (PTI Photo)

By Aleesha Ekka

Heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected in parts of West Bengal over the next seven days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) with temperatures across the state likely to remain near or slightly below normal during the coming week.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Kolkata, said that favourable atmospheric conditions and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal will keep thunderstorm activity alive across the state through June 12.

For Kolkata and its neighbouring districts, including Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are likely over the coming days. The city may witness brief but intense spells of rain, particularly during the afternoon and evening. Wind speeds are likely to reach 50-60 kmph.