Heavy rain alert for Bengal in next 7 days: Kolkata to see intense spells, heavy downpour in North

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By Aleesha Ekka
Heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected in parts of West Bengal over the next seven days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) with temperatures across the state likely to remain near or slightly below normal during the coming week.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Kolkata, said that favourable atmospheric conditions and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal will keep thunderstorm activity alive across the state through June 12.
For Kolkata and its neighbouring districts, including Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are likely over the coming days. The city may witness brief but intense spells of rain, particularly during the afternoon and evening. Wind speeds are likely to reach 50-60 kmph.
The highest thunderstorm activity in South Bengal is expected over Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, East and West Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia, and East and West Midnapore districts. These districts are likely to see lightning, squally winds and moderate rain through the week. Isolated heavy rain is also likely over North and South 24 Parganas.
North Bengal is likely to receive the heaviest rainfall. Heavy rain warning has been issued for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts from June 7 onward. IMD has indicated that Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, particularly around June 8, raising concerns over flooding and waterlogging.
The hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong may also face the risk of landslides and road disruptions due to torrential rain.
Meteorologists attribute the ongoing weather activity to a seasonal trough stretching across eastern India, coupled with upper-air cyclonic circulations over Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The interaction of these systems with moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal is creating favourable conditions for widespread thunderstorm development.
IMD has advised people to avoid open fields during lightning activity, seek shelter during thunderstorms, and remain alert to local weather updates. Fishermen have also been warned against venturing into the sea along the West Bengal coast due to squally winds and rough conditions.
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