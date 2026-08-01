West Bengal weather: Heavy rain alert issued in northern districts

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Written by Arghya Chakraorty
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast persistent monsoon activity throughout West Bengal over the next 24 hours. The weather department has said that heavy rainfall is likely over several districts of North Bengal, while thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and lightning are likely to affect some districts in the South.
For Kolkata, the IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of light to moderate rain, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely at one or two places. Maximum temperatures for Kolkata are expected to remain around 31-32°C, while minimum temperatures are likely to be around 26-27°C.
On August 1, North Bengal is likely expected to receive heavy rain (7-11 cm) at one or two places over Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, and it is likely to further intensify from August 2.
Due to the inclement weather, IMD has warned of the possibility of landslides in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, waterlogging in low-lying areas and underpass roads, damage to standing crops and horticulture, and a rise in the water level of some rivers like Teesta, Torsa, Jaldhaka, and Raidak, etc.
According to IMD, the southern districts are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers during the next 48 hours.
Thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are projected to be likely over the districts of East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas.
The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for some parts of Murshidabad, Birbhum, Malda, Nadia and South Dinajpur, cautioning of thunderstorms, lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty winds.
The department has advised residents to stay in safe places during thunderstorm and lightning activity.
(Arghya Chakraorty is an intern with The Indian Express)
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