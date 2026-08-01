West Bengal weather: Heavy rain alert issued in northern districts

For Kolkata, the IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of light to moderate rain, (File photo)

Written by Arghya Chakraorty

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast persistent monsoon activity throughout West Bengal over the next 24 hours. The weather department has said that heavy rainfall is likely over several districts of North Bengal, while thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and lightning are likely to affect some districts in the South.

For Kolkata, the IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of light to moderate rain, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely at one or two places. Maximum temperatures for Kolkata are expected to remain around 31-32°C, while minimum temperatures are likely to be around 26-27°C.