Light rain may dampen Kali Puja and Diwali, mercury to drop later: IMD

Written by Sharanyo Basu
The India Meteorological Department’s Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata, has forecast rain in several West Bengal districts during the festive season of Kali Puja, Diwali, and Bhai Phonta between November 8 and 11.
According to the forecast, light rain and thundershowers are predicted in isolated pockets on November 9 and 10.
The north Bengal districts of Malda and North and South Dinajpur are set to receive light rain and thundershowers on November 9, with dry weather expected to prevail the following day.
In South Bengal, light rain and thundershowers have been predicted in isolated pockets over Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Nadia, and Murshidabad on November 9.
On November 10, scattered light and moderate rain is expected over pockets of East and West Midnapore, and North and South 24 Parganas districts. Light rain and thundershowers are expected to prevail in isolated pockets over the other South Bengal districts.
While no change in temperatures is expected in the next 24 hours, the mercury is expected to dip by 3-4℃ gradually over the subsequent four days.
Expect clear skies from Friday
In Kolkata and its neighbourhood, cloudy skies with light rains are expected on Wednesday. The rain is expected to stop by Thursday, while clear skies are set to emerge from Friday.
Partly cloudy conditions are expected to resume on Sunday, with rain predicted for November 9 and 10. Both the maximum and minimum temperatures in Kolkata remained above the daily average on Tuesday.
In the past 24 hours, Lalgarh in Jhargram recorded the maximum rainfall at 39.2 mm, followed by Jhargram city at 10.2 and Amta in Howrah at 10 mm. Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas received 8 mm of rainfall.
The other districts of South Bengal recorded between 7 and 0.4 mm of rainfall. Kolkata received around 3 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.
Sharanyo Basu is an intern with The Indian Express.