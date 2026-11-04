Light rain may dampen Kali Puja and Diwali, mercury to drop later: IMD

Written by Sharanyo Basu

The India Meteorological Department’s Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata, has forecast rain in several West Bengal districts during the festive season of Kali Puja, Diwali, and Bhai Phonta between November 8 and 11.

According to the forecast, light rain and thundershowers are predicted in isolated pockets on November 9 and 10.

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The north Bengal districts of Malda and North and South Dinajpur are set to receive light rain and thundershowers on November 9, with dry weather expected to prevail the following day.

In South Bengal, light rain and thundershowers have been predicted in isolated pockets over Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Nadia, and Murshidabad on November 9.