Cyclone Murasu impact: Kolkata, South Bengal likely to receive light rain and storms

Written by Sharanyo Basu
Kolkata and several other districts in West Bengal are expected to receive light rain and thundershowers in isolated pockets under the influence of Cyclone Murasu, which made landfall on Tuesday in south coastal Andhra Pradesh.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), southern districts of Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura are expected to receive light rains and thundershowers in isolated areas.
In North Bengal, a few places in Darjeeling and Kalimpong are also expected to receive light rain and thunderstorms, while dry weather is expected to prevail in other districts.
Though the temperature will remain above the average in Kolkata on Tuesday, the mercury is expected to take a dip of 3-4℃ starting Wednesday, for the next three days throughout the state.
Certain areas of West Bengal recorded rain in the last 24 hours, with Dumdum in North 24 Parganas accumulating 22.1 mm of rainfall, followed by Contai East Midnapore (13 mm), and Salar in Murshidabad (8.2 mm). The districts received rain between 0.2 and 3 mm of rainfall. Kolkata recorded trace amounts of rainfall.
In the last 24 hours, the weather department issued periodic yellow alerts for 2 to 3 hours in parts of East Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, the coastal regions of South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and North 24 Parganas owing to light to moderate rains, gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, and possibility of lightning strikes.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into certain areas of the Bay of Bengal adjoining the Odisha coast till Tuesday owing to squally winds gusting to 70 kmph and rough sea conditions.
(Sharanyo Basu is an intern with The Indian Express)