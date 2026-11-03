Cyclone Murasu impact: Kolkata, South Bengal likely to receive light rain and storms

Written by Sharanyo Basu

Kolkata and several other districts in West Bengal are expected to receive light rain and thundershowers in isolated pockets under the influence of Cyclone Murasu, which made landfall on Tuesday in south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), southern districts of Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura are expected to receive light rains and thundershowers in isolated areas.

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In North Bengal, a few places in Darjeeling and Kalimpong are also expected to receive light rain and thunderstorms, while dry weather is expected to prevail in other districts.