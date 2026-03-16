West Bengal weather alert: Severe thunderstorms and 70 kmph winds to lash several districts until March 21

Written by Jigisha Seal

Favourable wind patterns and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal are likely to trigger enhanced thunderstorm activity across several districts of West Bengal in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While the skies over Kolkata remained relatively calm with only partly cloudy conditions and warm temperatures, the wider weather picture across West Bengal tells a more unsettled story. As per the IMD bulletin, districts across North and South Bengal brace for a spell of thunderstorm activity and a flurry of winds throughout the week.

The forecast indicates that districts of North Bengal, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, are likely to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places on March 15 and 16. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are also expected at isolated locations across the region.