West Bengal weather alert: Severe thunderstorms and 70 kmph winds to lash several districts until March 21

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Written by Jigisha Seal
Favourable wind patterns and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal are likely to trigger enhanced thunderstorm activity across several districts of West Bengal in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
While the skies over Kolkata remained relatively calm with only partly cloudy conditions and warm temperatures, the wider weather picture across West Bengal tells a more unsettled story. As per the IMD bulletin, districts across North and South Bengal brace for a spell of thunderstorm activity and a flurry of winds throughout the week.
The forecast indicates that districts of North Bengal, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, are likely to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places on March 15 and 16. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are also expected at isolated locations across the region.
The unstable weather condition is likely to persist through the week, with sudden spells of rain and thunderstorms across the northern districts until March 21. Wind speeds may range between 30 and 40 kmph on subsequent days, while rainfall intensity is expected to fluctuate between light and moderate.
While rain is likely to gush over North Bengal, people in the southern part of the state are also warned with a yellow alert, with rain expected to intensify from Sunday, particularly over districts such as East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia. These districts are likely to experience thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph.
On March 16, weather officials warned of possible thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph in parts of East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Hooghly, and hailstorms in some districts of Birbhum. The intensity is expected to reduce after March 17, while scattered rain and thunderstorms may continue across parts of South Bengal until March 21.
The IMD has cautioned that lightning strikes may lead to damage to standing crops, temporary traffic disruptions in urban areas and possible damage to loose structures. Residents have been advised to take shelter in safe locations during thunderstorms and intense rainfall. Standing under trees, electric poles or near water bodies during lightning activity must be avoided.
Officials also warned that gusty winds could disrupt power and communication lines in vulnerable areas, while farmers have been advised to secure harvested produce and protect standing crops where possible.
Jigisha Seal is an intern with The Indian Express.
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