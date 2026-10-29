West Bengal weather alert: IMD issues orange alert, trains cancelled

Written by Sharanyo Basu

West Bengal remains under a yellow weather alert as Cyclone Arnab weakened after making landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast. The India Meteorological Department has issued orange alerts for parts of several districts, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri are also forecast to receive very heavy rain, while multiple trains have been cancelled, rerouted or had scheduled stoppages skipped.

The coastal districts recorded significant rainfall in the last 24 hours, while IMD on Thursday issued an orange alert for parts of Murshidabad district, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, and North and South 24 Parganas.

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Sagar Islands in South 24 Parganas received the maximum rainfall of 81.8 mm. Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri are also forecast to receive very heavy rain, while multiple trains have been cancelled, rerouted, or had scheduled stoppages skipped.

Experts have warned of the possibility of water-logging in low-lying areas.

Digha, Midnapore and Jhargram registered rainfall between 45.4 mm and 48.2 mm, while Purulia recorded between 42.4 and 61.2 mm. Kolkata received trace amounts of rainfall on Wednesday.

According to weather department, the southern West Bengal districts of Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, Nadia, West Bardhaman, East Bardhaman, Birbhum, Nadia, and Murshidabad are expected to receive widespread rainfall, with a probability ranging between 76 and 100 per cent.

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Cyclone Arnab, after having made landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours of Wednesday, has weakened by 5.30 pm, and is expected to move north-north-westwards during the next 24 hours, IMD has said.

On Wednesday, certain districts such as East and West Midnapore, and South 24 Parganas were placed under orange alert for 2-3 hours owing to local weather conditions. Experts had predicted the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning strikes, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

Also read | Cyclone Arnab: West Bengal to receive heavy rainfall from tomorrow

At 7.15 pm, South Dinajpur was put under orange alert, and people were advised to stay in safe places and avoid open fields, isolated trees, and water bodies.

The IMD has also warned of heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph in the districts along or adjacent to the Bay of Bengal coast — South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, and Jhargram. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are expected to prevail over the rest of South Bengal.

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The weather conditions in South Bengal are likely to improve from October 31.

Orange alert in North Bengal from tomorrow

The northern districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur, and Malda have chances of receiving fairly widespread rainfall.

Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri are likely to receive very heavy rain on Friday, while a yellow alert will be operational in the rest of North Bengal, i.e., Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur, and Malda. These districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall between 7-11 cm, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, while the weather is expected to improve from Sunday.

Trains cancelled, rerouted

The South Coast Railway has cancelled, shortly terminated, or rerouted several trains in light of the situation. Several trains, whose journey commenced on Wednesday, skipped scheduled stoppages between Vizianagaram and Kharagpur. They include Dr MGR Chennai Central-Howrah Mail, Puducherry-Shalimar Express, Chennai Central-Shalimar Express, Chennai Central-New Jalpaiguri Express, Charlapalli-Shalimar Express, and 12864 SMV Bangalore-Howrah Express.

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Certain trains have skipped several stoppages in Odisha in view of the adverse weather conditions. They include Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express departing Secunderabad, and SMV Bangalore-Balurghat Express departing Bengaluru on October 28.

Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express leaving Howrah remains cancelled on Thursday, while South Eastern Railway’s Howrah-Jagdalpur Express will remain cancelled for two days.

Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea owing to rough sea conditions.

(Sharanyo Basu is an intern with The Indian Express)