Cyclone threat clouds Jagaddhatri Puja celebrations in Bengal

Written by Sharanyo Basu
With a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into a cyclone, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday warned of rain and thunderstorms across South Bengal from Wednesday, raising the possibility of weather disruptions during Jagaddhatri Puja celebrations.
IMD said a low-pressure area over the south-east Bay of Bengal became a deep depression Monday, November 16, moving north-westwards. At midnight, it lay 680 km from Andaman and Nicobar’s Sri Vijaya Puram, 720 km from Chennai in Tamil Nadu, 820 km from Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, and 940 km from Odisha’s Gopalpur.
“It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on November 16 and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on November 17, 2026. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify further and move northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent two days,” it said.
Yellow alert from Thursday
Under the influence of this system, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata warned of rain in South Bengal from Wednesday, November 18.
It issued a yellow alert for all South Bengal districts from Thursday till the early hours of Sunday for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at a couple of locations, coinciding with Jagaddhatri Puja in West Bengal.
This year, the main puja rituals will be performed on Wednesday, and the idols will be taken out in processions and immersed on Dashami, Thursday.
A few places in districts along the Bay of Bengal coast, South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, and Jhargram are also expected to receive heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm, along with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, on Thursday and Friday.
Light rain and thundershowers are likely in isolated pockets in South Bengal districts of Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, and East and West Midnapore on Wednesday. Dry weather will prevail over Hooghly, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East and West Bardhaman, Murshidabad, and Nadia.
From Thursday onwards, all the South Bengal districts are set to experience light to moderate rain and thundershowers till Sunday. The Western and Central districts of Purulia, Bankura, East and West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia will receive light rain in isolated pockets.
Scanty, isolated rain is forecast for Thursday. On Friday, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Kolkata, and Howrah are expected to receive fairly widespread rain at many places, ranging from 51-75 per cent.
No rain has been forecast for North Bengal. No large temperature variations are also expected.
The minimum temperature in Kolkata and its neighbouring areas is expected to rise by 1-2℃ in the coming week, while maximum temperatures are to dip by a similar amount.
Warning for fishermen and ports
Due to squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea over the North-West Bay of Bengal adjoining the Central Bay of Bengal from Tuesday, November 17, till further notice.
Bad weather with strong winds is developing at sea, and a cyclone may form. Therefore, storm warning signals are to be hoisted at Sagar Island Port, while ships and port authorities at Kolkata and Haldia Ports should remain alert and take necessary precautions.
(Sharanyo Basu is an intern with The Indian Express.)