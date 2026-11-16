Cyclone threat clouds Jagaddhatri Puja celebrations in Bengal

Written by Sharanyo Basu

With a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into a cyclone, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday warned of rain and thunderstorms across South Bengal from Wednesday, raising the possibility of weather disruptions during Jagaddhatri Puja celebrations.

IMD said a low-pressure area over the south-east Bay of Bengal became a deep depression Monday, November 16, moving north-westwards. At midnight, it lay 680 km from Andaman and Nicobar’s Sri Vijaya Puram, 720 km from Chennai in Tamil Nadu, 820 km from Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, and 940 km from Odisha’s Gopalpur.

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“It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on November 16 and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on November 17, 2026. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify further and move northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent two days,” it said.