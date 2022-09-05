West Bengal: Waiting for his assent, Governor stays mum on Howrah Bill

West Bengal Governor La Ganesan on Saturday did not comment on the pending Howrah Municipal Corporation Bill.

Former Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had sent the Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 — proposes to carve out Bally municipality from the Howrah municipal corporation area — to the state government for reconsideration. The government, however, claimed that the Bill has been sent back to the Governor and is awaiting his assent.

On Saturday, the Governor was attending an event organised by VHP, when he was asked by mediapersons about the status of the Bill. “My ear is not working,” the Governor said as he left the venue.

Governor of Manipur La Ganesan got the additional charge of West Bengal after the resignation of Dhankhar.

Reacting to the development, TMC leader from Howrah, Kalyan Ghosh, said, “The longer the Bill stays stuck, the more the people of Howrah will suffer. We believe that a solution to this will be achieved soon.”