First supplementary list for Bengal: How to appeal to new 19 tribunals if your name is excluded

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to publish the first supplementary electoral list Monday, following a massive adjudication process involving over 60 lakh disputed cases in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). According to sources, 28 lakh cases have been disposed of so far. Those still excluded now have a Supreme Court-mandated legal recourse: 19 newly established Appellate Tribunals.

In line with the March 10 Supreme Court directive, the ECI has formally established 19 Appellate Tribunals across the state. These tribunals, presided over by former judges and a former Chief Justice, are now the primary legal recourse for anyone whose name has been rejected or remains excluded after the publication of the supplementary list.