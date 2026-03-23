First supplementary list for Bengal: How to appeal to new 19 tribunals if your name is excluded

Voters can verify their status on the CEO West Bengal website or via the ECI NET app. If rejected, appeals can be filed online or at local DM/SDO offices for review by the tribunal.

Written by: Sweety Kumari, Ravik Bhattacharya
3 min readKolkataMar 23, 2026 12:01 PM IST
Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar AgarwalWest Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal (centre) [File photo].
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The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to publish the first supplementary electoral list Monday, following a massive adjudication process involving over 60 lakh disputed cases in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). According to sources, 28 lakh cases have been disposed of so far. Those still excluded now have a Supreme Court-mandated legal recourse: 19 newly established Appellate Tribunals.

In line with the March 10 Supreme Court directive, the ECI has formally established 19 Appellate Tribunals across the state. These tribunals, presided over by former judges and a former Chief Justice, are now the primary legal recourse for anyone whose name has been rejected or remains excluded after the publication of the supplementary list.

The supplementary list: Is your name cleared?

The final electoral roll published on February 28 left approximately 60 lakh voters marked as “under adjudication.” Since then, a team of 700 judicial officers, including 200 brought in from Odisha and Jharkhand, has been working to clear the backlog.

Where to check: You can verify if your name has been moved from “adjudication” to the “confirmed” list by visiting the CEO West Bengal website or using the ECI NET app. Hard copies of the supplementary list are also available at the offices of District Magistrates (DM) and Sub-Divisional Officers (SDO).

How to file an appeal

The ECI has provided two streamlined methods for voters to challenge a rejection:
Online: File your appeal directly through the ECI NET platform at https://ecinet.eci.gov.in.
Physical/offline: Visit your local DM, SDM, or SDO office. They are required to accept your physical appeal, digitise it, and upload it to the ECI system immediately.

List of district-wise tribunal locations

1. T S Sivagnanam, former Chief Justice, 24 Parganas North (Assembly constituency-wise) and Kolkata
2. Pradipta Ray, former judge, 24 Parganas North (Assembly constituency-wise)
3. Tapen Sen, former judge, Purba Medinipur
4. Pranab Kumar Deb, former judge, Coochbehar
5 . Prabhat Kumar Dey, former judge. Purba Bardhaman
6. Raghunath Ray, former judge, Nadia
7. Ashoke Kumar Dasadhikari, former judge, Howrah
8. Dipak Saha Ray, former judge, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar Paschim
9. Anindita Roy Saraswarti, former judge, Medinipur
10. Toufique Uddin, former judge, Jhargram, Dakshin Dinajpur
11. Indrajit Chatterjee, former judge, Murshidabad (Constituency-wise)
12. Ranjit Kumar Bag, former judge, 24 Parganas South
13 Samapti Chatterjee, former judge, Hooghly
14 Md. Mumtaz Khan, former judge, Purulia and Bankura
15- Mir Dara Sheko, former judge, Paschim Bardhaman
16. Debi Prosad Dey, former judge, Uttar Dinajpur
17. Biswajit Basu, former judge, Murshidabad (Constituency-wise)
18. Manojit Mondal, former judge, Birbhum
19. Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury, former judge, Malda.

Check your Assembly constituency: If you are unsure which Assembly constituency you belong to, check your old Voter ID or the ECI portal before filing your appeal to ensure it reaches the correct tribunal.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

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