West Bengal: Violence in institutes gift of Left, they are now getting it back, says BJP chief

Violence in educational institutions is a “gift” of the Left students’ outfits, which are “getting it back”, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said on Monday, while commenting on Sunday’s attack on JNU students and teachers.

He also hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for describing the incident as a “fascist surgical strike” and sending a delegation to meet the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi where at least 26 persons, including JNUSU president Aishi Ghosh, were injured.

“Violence in students’ politics and educational institutes are a gift of the Left. You will witness violence in educational institutes only in West Bengal, Kerala and Tripura where the Left is either in power or were in power till a few years back. Now, the Left students’ groups are getting it back as scores are being settled,” he said, adding the authorities and police are looking into the incident. gIt would be better if violence can be averted inside educational institutions,” Ghosh said.

Reacting to Banerjee’s comment, Ghosh said she should stop shedding “crocodile tears” for the students of JNU.

“Where was she when Union minister Babul Supriyo was heckled on Jadavpur University (JU) campus? The (JNU) incident took place in Delhi. Neither she knows nor I, who assaulted whom. She is sending a delegation there just to do politics. Where was her conscience when Governor (Jagdeep Dhankhar) was shown black flag (on JU campus recently). Why she has never send a delegation to the colleges, which were ransacked by TMCP (Trinamool Congress’s students’ wing) members over the past eight years,” he said.

A group of masked men, wielding sticks, rods and sledgehammers terrorised the JNU campus for close to three hours on Sunday evening. Eyewitnesses said the attacks were carried out by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a charge the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh students’ outfit denied, blaming the Left-controlled JNUSU.

