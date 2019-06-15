West Bengal violence: Bombs hurled at TMC worker’s house in Murshidabad, three dead

Three people were killed after a group of miscreants allegedly hurled bombs at the house of a TMC worker in Domkal’s Kuchiyamira village in Murshidabad on Friday night. Another person suffered bullet injuries.

Two of the deceased TMC workers have been identified as 19-year-old Sohel Rana and 55-year-old Khairuddin Sheikh, ANI reported.

While TMC blamed Congress and BJP for the attack, both the parties denied the charge. On Saturday, a large contingent of police was deployed at Kuchiyamira village.

ডোমকলে গুলি-বোমাবাজি, ‘খুন’ ৩ তৃণমূল কর্মী

This was the first major incident of violence after three people were killed during clashes between the TMC and the BJP in Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas district two weeks ago. Unabated violence has continued in Bengal following the bitterly-contested Lok Sabha elections, in which the BJP won 18 of the 42 seats in the state.

Earlier this week, Bengal Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and apprised them of the situation. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, has accused the BJP of trying to fuel unrest in Bengal as part of a conspiracy to bring down the state government.

Banerjee has also slammed Tripathi for allegedly exaggerating the number of post-poll deaths in the state. “Ten people lost their lives due to post-poll violence. While eight belonged to our party, two were of the BJP,” she had said.

On Saturday, the Centre sought a report from the Bengal government on political violence in the state, which has claimed 160 lives in the past four years, PTI reported.

In an advisory, the second in the past one week, the MHA told the government that the continuing trend of political violence from 2016 through 2019 was indicative of the “failure” on the part of the law-enforcement machinery of the state.