West Bengal: Villagers lynch realtor they ‘mistook for thief’

A real estate agent was lynched by villagers after allegedly mistaking him for a thief at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district in the early hours on Friday.

According to the police, the realtor, identified as 35-year-old Avik Mukherjee, died in a hospital after they rescued him from the Begumpur village of Baruipur. Police said he was tied to a lamp post and thrashed by locals who mistook him for a thief.

A resident of Netaji Nagar area of south Kolkata, Mukherjee rode to Begumpur on his two-wheeler with his childhood friend Priyanka Sarkar. However, Sarkar did not suffer any injuries in the incident. Police are questioning Sarkar to know more about the incident.

“We are investigating the matter and trying to find out whether the lynching is related to a business rivalry. We are also questioning the woman who accompanied him,” said a senior police officer of South 24 Parganas district.

Arpan Guha, a friend of the promoter, said, “He was wearing expensive clothes and his motorbike is worth Rs 1.5 lakh. How could he be mistaken for a thief? We suspect that he was murdered. We want a proper investigation to find out who is behind this.”