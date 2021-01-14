scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Must Read

West Bengal: Urban healthcare workers’ pay hiked by 44%-95%

A senior official of the Municipal Affairs Department said the decision was taken after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announce the honorarium hike for Asha workers in rural areas

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Updated: January 14, 2021 10:18:12 am
west bengal health workers, west bengal urban healthcare workers pay, west bengal urban healthcare workers pay hiked, indian express newsTerminal benefits for both categories have been hiked to Rs 3 lakh. (Representational)

Acknowledging “the irreplaceable importance” of medical staff in its fight against the coronavirus, the West Bengal government on Wednesday increased honorarium and terminal benefits for two categories of municipal healthcare workers.

Urban Development and Municipal affairs Minister Firhad Hakim tweeted, “The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak helped the world understand the irreplaceable importance of our healthcare workers. While they continue to fight this battle every day, it gives me immense pleasure to inform that the State Finance Department has accorded approval for enhancement of honorarium & other benefits of health workers of urban local bodies.”

According to Hakim, contractual honorary health workers (HHW) will now get Rs 4,500 a month against the earlier Rs 3,125 — a 44 per cent raise. Similarly, the honorarium for first tier supervisors (FTS) has been increased 94.72 per cent to Rs 6,500 a month from Rs 3,338. Terminal benefits for both categories have been hiked to Rs 3 lakh.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

A senior official of the Municipal Affairs Department said the decision was taken after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announce the honorarium hike for Asha workers in rural areas. “As a result, the honorarium of urban health workers became less than that of Asha workers. So, the government decided to do the same for urban healthcare workers,” said the official.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement