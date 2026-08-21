‘Tarnishes JU’s image’: West Bengal minister Swapan Dasgupta on Jadavpur University clash

Condemning the violence that broke out at the Jadavpur University campus this week, West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta said Friday that such incidents severely damage the reputation of the premier institution.

A clash had broken out at JU campus late Wednesday night over a conflict between two rival student groups — the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). As the clash spilled outside the campus on Thursday, the historic university emblem originally created by legendary artist Nandalal Bose was damaged.

Meanwhile, following a written complaint filed by the JU Vice-Chancellor, the Jadavpur police has registered a case against unknown persons and “outsiders” for allegedly forcibly entering the university campus and indulging in arson, vandalism, and intimidation.

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Charges have been invoked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, and Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to unlawful assembly and riotous behavior, violent intimidation, causing hurt or grievous hurt, and wrongful restraint or damage to property. A probe is underway.

Issuing a video message on Friday, Swapan Dasgupta expressed deep anguish over the escalation of violence and urged all political entities to stay away from the incident.

“Yesterday or the day before, I was telling the Vice-Chancellor and senior academic staff that often Jadavpur University gets into the news for all the wrong reasons. And this time, a similar incident has occurred,” Dasgupta said.

“I know I don’t have all the information with me, but I would like to say this much: this kind of physical clash between two groups is very unfortunate. It brings a very bad name to the state, and it spoils the image of Jadavpur University to some extent.”

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The university lies just along the boundary of his Assembly constituency, Rashbehari. Dasgupta asserted there is a direct link between the campus and his constituency.

“One side of this road is Rashbehari, and the other side is Jadavpur. So, whatever happens in Jadavpur naturally has an impact on Rashbehari.”

Slams ‘disrespect’ of historic JU emblem

Speaking about the vandalism of the JU emblem, Dasgupta criticised the “disrespect shown to the institution’s historic heritage” during the clash.

“What hurt me the most is how the emblem of Jadavpur was damaged or vandalised in a way. It may not be completely destroyed, and it can be repaired, but it was disrespected, there’s no doubt about that.”

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“Nandalal Bose created it. Why did he create it? Because the history of Jadavpur is linked with our freedom struggle. If anyone looks at the origin of Jadavpur, it is linked to the National Education movement started by Sri Aurobindo. Therefore, Jadavpur holds a distinct importance within West Bengal,” he added.

Urging political figures to refrain from “exploiting” campus tensions, Dasgupta said, “My only observation is this: let students decide their own course of action. The more outsiders follow a non-interference policy, the better it is… Just as I say we shouldn’t get politically involved during Durga Puja, similarly, I want to say it’s very important that political people of all colours stay away from provoking things in Jadavpur.”

Alleging that there have been a “lot of provocations”, the minister said, “Students and ordinary people should not respond to these provocations. I think it’s important we bring calm to Jadavpur. It’s important we restore it as a Center of Excellence, so the education system in West Bengal can once again become a national pride.”

“This is not a party message; it is something that comes from the heart,” Dasgupta asserted.

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Following the clash, severe security lapses have come under scrutiny, particularly after a formal complaint was lodged by the university V-C. In response to growing concerns over night-time access by outsiders, university authorities have also indicated plans to form an internal inquiry committee and consider establishing a police outpost near the campus perimeter.