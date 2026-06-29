Bengal sets the ball rolling for UCC, sets up panel under retd Supreme Court judge to look into draft Bill

According to the chief minister, the committee led by the former Supreme Court judge will be asked to submit its report on the draft UCC Bill within four weeks. (File Photo)

Asserting that the newly elected BJP government is committed to implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that a draft Bill pertaining to it will be taken up by the Cabinet on July 2.

Speaking in the Assembly during the ongoing Budget Session, the chief minister said that a committee, led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, will look into the draft UCC Bill and propose changes.

“The Uniform Civil Code will definitely be implemented in Bengal. There is a specific process for it… We will bring this (UCC) Bill after examining the examples of Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Assam. Ancient tribal communities and indigenous people will remain outside the purview of the UCC Bill,” Adhikari said after an uproar in the Assembly over the government’s plan to implement UCC in the state.