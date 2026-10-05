Suvendu Adhikari signs UDAN airport pact, blames delay on TMC ‘attitude’

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari said land had become the main obstacle for aviation infrastructure development under Trinamool Congress rule.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataOct 5, 2026 06:16 PM IST
UDAN scheme West Bengal Suvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu with the MoU signed on Monday. (Express Photo)
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The West Bengal government has finally joined the Union civil aviation ministry’s UDAN scheme by signing a memorandum of understanding to set up four new airports in the state—at Chharra in Purulia, Balurghat, Hasimara, and Kalaikunda.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, and senior officials from both the state and the Centre attended the event at Nabanna where the agreement under the Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme was signed on Monday.

At a press conference held afterwards, Adhikari sharply criticised the previous Trinamool Congress government, accusing it of delaying the state’s airport and infrastructure development.

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“Even though the central government asked for land, the previous government did not provide it. The signing of the agreement was stalled for so long because of this negative attitude. The previous government had refused to provide land for a second airport in Kolkata. Not only the airport, but due to the failure to provide land, several important national highway and railway projects remained stuck for years,” the chief minister said.

Adhikari further said, “Land had become the main obstacle in the path of development. Once the new airports are built, trade and economic activity in the state will surge.”

Also Read | In first Budget, Bengal Government unveils plan for second Kolkata airport

As per the MoU, the state government will provide required land and basic infrastructure, while the Centre and the Airports Authority of India will oversee the airport development.

The chief minister said the government planned to set up a modern pilot training centre at Behala in southwestern Kolkata.

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The four new airports are expected not only to reduce pressure on Kolkata airport but also to create direct air connectivity between the state’s districts and other parts of the country.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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