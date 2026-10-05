Suvendu Adhikari signs UDAN airport pact, blames delay on TMC ‘attitude’

The West Bengal government has finally joined the Union civil aviation ministry’s UDAN scheme by signing a memorandum of understanding to set up four new airports in the state—at Chharra in Purulia, Balurghat, Hasimara, and Kalaikunda.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, and senior officials from both the state and the Centre attended the event at Nabanna where the agreement under the Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme was signed on Monday.

At a press conference held afterwards, Adhikari sharply criticised the previous Trinamool Congress government, accusing it of delaying the state’s airport and infrastructure development.