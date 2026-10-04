UCC in 6 months, law against love jihad: Suvendu Adhikari’s Bengal promise

Speaking at an event of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Kolkata, Adhikari assured that the BJP government in West Bengal will function according to the Constitution,

Written by: Sweety Kumari
1 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 4, 2026 06:03 PM IST
suvendu adhikariWest Bengal Chie Minister Suvendu Adhikari
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari vowed to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) within six months and bring laws against love and land jihad in the state.

Speaking at an event of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Kolkata, Adhikari said: ” I give you my word… very soon, after Uttarakhand and Gujarat, UCC (Uniform Civil Code) will be implemented in West Bengal. Give me just six more months. After UCC, I will work to stop love jihad, land jihad, and religious conversions by bringing strict and tough laws. You have voted a nationalist government to power after 50 long years with many dreams. These will not go to waste.”

He accused the previous government of pursuing divisive politics. ​”The previous administration tried to divide us… (but you) stay united,” said Adhikari.

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Assuring that the BJP government in West Bengal will function according to the Constitution, he said, “Won’t allow any attack on Indian culture and places of worship.”

“A religious tourism circuit will be built in two years for Rs 1,000 crore,” said the chief minister.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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