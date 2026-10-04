UCC in 6 months, law against love jihad: Suvendu Adhikari’s Bengal promise

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari vowed to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) within six months and bring laws against love and land jihad in the state.

Speaking at an event of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Kolkata, Adhikari said: ” I give you my word… very soon, after Uttarakhand and Gujarat, UCC (Uniform Civil Code) will be implemented in West Bengal. Give me just six more months. After UCC, I will work to stop love jihad, land jihad, and religious conversions by bringing strict and tough laws. You have voted a nationalist government to power after 50 long years with many dreams. These will not go to waste.”