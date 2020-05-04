West Bengal: Two weeks after delivery, Covid positive woman recovers, thanks hospital

She was moved to the isolation ward and monitored continuously, said Shubhashish Mitra, Sanjeeban Hospital director. (Representational Photo) She was moved to the isolation ward and monitored continuously, said Shubhashish Mitra, Sanjeeban Hospital director. (Representational Photo)

Amid ubiquitous despair due to the novel coronavirus, a sliver of hope emerged in Howrah district. A 24-year-old coronavirus positive woman, who had delivered a baby two weeks ago, has been discharged from hospital after her recovery from the disease. Her baby had tested negative for COVID-19.

“Her recovery has boosted us, We are proud of our team that diligently took care of her for 18 days,” said Shubhashish Mitra, Sanjeeban Hospital director, Uluberia.

She had mild breathing problems when she was brought to the hospital on April 13, the day she tested positive. She was moved to the isolation ward and monitored continuously, said Mitra

“We frequently made multi-speciality efforts and monitored the pregnancy and heart rate of the foetus…

We avoided a Cesarean,” said Mitra. The hospital set up a special team, including a gynaecologist and a paediatrician. On April 20, she gave birth to a boy weighing 2.7 kg. After that, she gradually recovered.

The mother was kept separate from her baby, but she was allowed to breastfeed him. On May 1, the mother was discharged from the hospital.

Her husband said, “The hospital kept me in loop about the health of my wife and son through video calls.” She thanked the hospital staff for taking care of her.

