West Bengal: Two more dead; migrants from Rajasthan to reach tomorrow

Two more patients died of novel coronavirus and 41 new positive cases had been reported in the last 24 hours, stated a bulletin released by the West Bengal government on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the state government has initiated the process of bringing back thousands of migrant labourers back from Rajasthan. They are scheduled to reach Bengal on Tuesday.

“As a part of our promise to bring back citizens of Bengal stranded in other states, 2 special trains from Ajmer & Kerala would leave tomorrow for West Bengal carrying more than 2500 migrant labourers, pilgrims, students & patients. Everyone coming in to be screened as per protocols,” CM Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet.

According to the bulletin, no person was discharged from any hospital in the last 24 hours. So, the total number of active positive cases stood at 663 in West Bengal, while the COVID-19 toll reached 50. As many as 1,939 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 22,915. Till now, the total number of people discharged remained 199.

Sources said among the two new cases, a bureaucrat and a senior police officer of North 24 Parganas district tested positive for COVID-19 and had been admitted to Desun Hospital in Kolkata.

A senior police officer of Pragati Maidan police station also tested positive. Senior Kolkata Police officers on Sunday visited the said police station to boost the other officers’s morale, sources added.

Meanwhile, an official tweet from the Information and Cultural Affairs Department said a special train would leave Ajmer in Rajasthan on Monday to bring back migrant workers to Bengal. The train will run non-stop and reach here on May 5 morning. The department also announced that active steps had been taken to bring back stranded migrant labourers of Bengal from Kerala. A special train will leave Kerala on Monday.

