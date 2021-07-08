West Bengal: Two more black fungus cases reported

One mucormycosis patient was discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 35. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

The state recorded two new mucormycosis or ‘black fungus’ cases on Wednesday. While one of those affected is under treatment at SSKM Hospital, confirmation came through on another suspected case at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

The two new cases took the state’s overall confirmed mucormycosis count to 77. Also, three new suspected black fungus cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the overall tally of such cases to 179.

“Cumulatively, the number of deaths from confirmed mucormycosis cases stands at 18 and the toll from suspected black fungus cases is at 41,” the state’s Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr. Ajay Chakraborty said.

One mucormycosis patient was discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 35.

Meanwhile, the state’s count of active Covid-19 cases dropped by 620 on Wednesday. According to a bulletin issued by the state health department, the state reported 982 new Covid cases over the last 24 hours, taking the overall count to 15,08,223. The number of active patients stood at 16,655. Bengal also logged 16 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative toll to 17,850.