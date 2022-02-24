West Bengal: Two held in student leader’s death

THE SPECIAL Investigation Team (SIT), set up by the state government to probe the death of student leader Anis Khan, on Wednesday arrested two personnel of Amta police station, homeguard Kashinath Bera and civic volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya, in connection with the case.

Bera and two policemen were suspended on Tuesday. According to sources, the arrested police personnel were on patrolling duty on the night of the incident. Both were posted at Amta police station in Howrah.

Addressing a press conference at state secretariat Nabanna on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the move (arrest) comes as the two personnel “could have influenced the investigation in the case.”

“The case is being investigated from all angles. I have directed the police to carry out an impartial probe. We don’t know what actually happened but we will find out the truth soon. No laxity will be tolerated,” the CM said.

According to Anis’s family, he died on the night of February 18 after being thrown off the second floor of his residence by four persons, one of whom was in police uniform and another in civil volunteer uniform, in Howrah’s Sarada Dakshin Khan Para village.

Meanwhile, Anis’s family members on Wednesday refused to allow the SIT to perform a second post-mortem.