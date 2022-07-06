West Bengal government tweaks Covid protocol as spike in daily cases continues

With the Covid-19 cases increasing fast, the West Bengal Health Department has issued a new standard operating procedure (SOP) for indoor and outdoor patients.

According to the fresh protocol, pre-procedure screening is needed only for procedures involving the oral/nasal cavity or pharynx where a surgeon is in close contact for a long duration. The test has been made compulsory for all respiratory symptomatic patients, including SARI cases, requiring hospitalisation. The test is also needed for all hypoxic patients (Sp02<94) with fever, and for all fever patients requiring hospitalisation, it says.

However, according to the latest protocols, no Covid test is needed for routine hospital admission (day-care or regular), prior to any surgery (major or minor) or interventional/non-interventional procedure, unless the patient is symptomatic suggestive of Covid-19.

The state health department had strictly said that no patient should be referred to another hospital for the lack of facility for testing. Arrangements should be made for the collection and transport of samples to the testing unit tied up to the health facility, it said.

“Besides, the vaccination is recommended for all those who are eligible. The use of masks and hand hygiene should be emphasised. N 95 masks, gloves, face shield and plastic apron along with hand hygiene are sufficient for personal protection for surgery or procedures on asymptomatic patients. There is no need to use PPE in such cases,” it says.

According to the latest guidelines, the admission of Covid-positive patients with co-patients, who have co-morbidity (ies) and are positive on the Covid test on being incidentally done, will be admitted under a primary caregiver in their respective wards. For such patients, isolated spaces may be earmarked in or near their respective wards or units with arrangements for basic infection control measures.

However, an opinion can be taken from a doctor involved in Covid care in that hospital. In the case of associated ARDS, the patient may be shifted to the Covid wing of that hospital with follow-up from primary care, the protocol says.

Genomic sequencing should be done as much as recommended by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and preferably in the initial stage of a probable wave, it says.

Meanwhile, the state recorded three deaths and 1,973 positive cases in the past 24 hours. With the three deaths, the total number of deaths in the state has increased to 21,228, while with 1,973 fresh cases, Bengal’s Covid-19 infection tally has gone up to 20,37,590.

On Friday, 12,385 samples were tested, out of which 15.93 per cent were found to be positive. As many as 12,108 people are in hospitals and 409 have been put under home isolation.