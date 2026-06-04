TMC fault lines in the open: 58 of 80 MLAs back rebel as Leader of Opposition

This effectively takes away the control of the TMC legislature party from party chairperson and former CM Mamata Banerjee, though the rebels, in a letter to Speaker Rathindra Bose that was signed by 58 MLAs, recognised her as their overall leader.

Written by: Atri Mitra, Ravik Bhattacharya
6 min readKolkataJun 4, 2026 05:30 AM IST
TMC fault lines in the open: 58 of 80 MLAs back rebel as Leader of OppExpelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee addresses a press conference in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
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The divide in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was out in the open Wednesday after a group of 60 rebel MLAs seized control of its legislature party in West Bengal, elected expelled legislator Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition (LoP), and secured recognition from the Assembly Speaker.

This effectively takes away the control of the TMC legislature party from party chairperson and former CM Mamata Banerjee, though the rebels, in a letter to Speaker Rathindra Bose that was signed by 58 MLAs, recognised her as their overall leader. The new LoP also sought to temper the situation by urging Mamata to serve as chief adviser to the newly constituted legislature team. The rebels made it clear that while they had no problem with Mamata’s leadership, they had nothing to do with her nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee.

“We are representing Trinamool Congress in the Assembly. We are a bloc of 60 MLAs. We request Mamata Banerjee to be our adviser and guide us. We will play the role of a constructive Opposition,” Ritabrata said.

Read | The face of the rebellion against Mamata Banerjee, new Bengal LoP: Who is Ritabrata Banerjee?
TMC fault lines in the open: 58 of 80 MLAs back rebel as Leader of Opp Trinamool Congress MLA Ritabrata Banerjee leaves from Vidhan Sabha. (ANI)

While there was no response from the former CM, the TMC’s organisational command, stunned by the defiance of the MLAs, dissolved all party committees and frontal organisations.

“After careful consideration, it has been decided that all committees of the All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, as well as all its frontal organisations, shall stand dissolved with immediate effect. The party will undertake a comprehensive exercise of introspection, performance review and organisational assessment at every level. Based on the findings of this exercise, the organisational structure of the parent body and all frontal organisations will be reconstituted and announced in due course. The party remains committed to strengthening its organisation and preparing it to meet future challenges with renewed vigour and purpose,” read the statement.

Read | ‘Cannot accept Abhishek anymore’: Inside the TMC revolt that may cost Mamata Banerjee her party

The new LoP, meanwhile, drew a distinction between the dissidents and the party’s organisational leadership, indicating that his group has no links to Abhishek, considered the number 2 in the party hierarchy. “Abhishek Banerjee has no connection with the legislature party,” Ritabrata said. Other rebel MLAs said they had no problem with Mamata Banerjee but would never accept Abhishek’s leadership.

The comments illustrate a widening gap between the MLAs and a section of the TMC leadership, a faultline that has deepened since the election setback last month.

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TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee along with party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. (Express file photo by Partha Paul) TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee along with party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. (Express file photo by Partha Paul)

While a handful of MLAs remain with Mamata — including the likes of Kunal Ghosh, Madan Mitra, and Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who was chosen as the LoP but whose name the dissidents rejected — one of her oldest associates, Firhad Hakim, resigned as Kolkata mayor during the day. TMC sources said Hakim resigned after seeking the party chief’s permission and has no plans of continuing in active politics.

This crisis marks the culmination of a revolt that began with allegations of forged signatures on a letter proposing Chattopadhyay as LoP and snowballed into an open challenge to the leadership. Asked about the signature controversy and Abhishek’s alleged link to it, Ritabrata said, “We have complained to the Speaker as he is the custodian of the Assembly. He may write to the Lok Sabha Speaker. They will decide if he will remain MP or not.”

He said the party would continue to take on the BJP and would not “cede one inch of land” to the ruling party.

Read | Key Mamata aide Firhad Hakim resigns as Kolkata Mayor as TMC crisis deepens

Echoing him, TMC’s new Chief Whip Akhruzzaman said, “We will fight against the BJP and if this government does not take steps against post-poll violence, we will not spare them in the coming Assembly session.”

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Thanking Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for inviting Opposition legislators to an administrative meeting at the state secretariat, “Nabanna”, earlier in the day — rebel MLAs from Kolkata, Howrah, and North 24 Parganas were in attendance — Ritabrata said, “We will play the role of a responsible and constructive Opposition. We will fight the government eye to eye where necessary, but we will also appreciate positive steps taken by it,” he said.

Seeking to project a collective style of functioning, Ritabrata rejected suggestions of one-man leadership. “I am not a boss. I do not believe in boss-ism. I believe in ‘we’. All decisions will be taken through discussions,” he said.

The BJP, meanwhile, maintained the developments were an internal matter of the TMC. “Trinamool will break, as it should,” said minister Tapas Roy, while state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said his party would not accept leaders from the TMC.

“Trinamool-isation of the BJP will never happen. Our doors are closed to the TMC. We reached the number 208 without importing anyone. People voted against TMC leaders. Our strategy this time started from the grassroots. How can we include those who are tainted?” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

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