West Bengal pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by announcing half-day holiday

The West Bengal government has declared a half-day holiday as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday in Mumbai.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while expressing her condolences, wrote on Twitter, “I pay my heart-felt tribute to the departed icon of India, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. While offering my sincerest condolences to her family and the billions of admirers that she leaves behind all over the world, I express my deepest sadness at the demise of the genius that the Nightingale of India truly was.”

Like all her fans and followers across the planet, I was also mesmerized by her voice and renderings, and felt grateful that she held Bengal and the artistes of the East so dear to her heart and so integral to her magnificent world of music.(3/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 6, 2022

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar paid homage to the legend. “Anguished at the passing of Bharat Ratna all-time greatest Lata Mangeshkar. The void she leaves is difficult to fill. Generations will ever remember the legend of culture for her immortalised melodious voice that would ever mesmerise people,” he tweeted.