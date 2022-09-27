scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

West Bengal: Transport workers’ strike enters Day 5 despite assurance from minister

Those protesters are casual workers hired through an agency, he added. (Representational/File)

Casual workers of the South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) continued their strike for fifth consecutive day on Monday even as state Transport Minister Snehashis Chakraborty assured them at least 26 days of work in a month.

The minister also assured to discuss and fulfill other demands of the protesting workers.

He said, “I appeal to them to withdraw the strike. It is Durga Puja time and it is better they resume bus services for sake of people. We will try to ensure they get at least 26 days of work in a month.”

“Rest of their demands will be discussed and I will try to resolve them in the best of my capacity. I will sit with them after the Durga Puja. I have kept the doors for dialogue open,” the minister added.

Those protesters are casual workers hired through an agency, he added.

Ranjan Pradhan of the INTTUC under whose banner the strike is being held said, “I had a word with the minister who agreed on two out of our seven demands. But later, he spoke to the media about one demand only. We will continue the strike till there is clarity on the issue.”

Besides 26 days of work in a month, the casual SBSTC workers are demanding holidays and other benefits.

The transport minister had initially expressed his dissatisfaction when bus services were stopped due to a sudden strike at the district level. But the workers stuck to their stand, continue with their strike.

Taking a jibe at the Trinamool Congress government over the issue, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, “The School Service Commission (SSC) candidates are staging a protest. Now, the transport workers are on strike. Doctors and nurses too are unhappy. Name one department that is happy with the work of the TMC government.”

Senior TMC leader Madan Mitra said, “I congratulate our minister who proactively spoke to the striking workers to resolve the impasse. Since it’s Durga Puja time, the strike should be withdrawn.”

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 03:34:04 am
