West Bengal: Train services disrupted after blockade at Sodepur station

Train services were disrupted on Sealdah main line section for about three hours on Saturday as commuters staged a blockade at Sodepur station alleging irregularity in train services.

Protestors obstructed train movement at Sodepur station from 9:46am to 12:30 pm.

The passengers, who were mainly office goers, alleged that in the last two days about 130 EMU locals had been cancelled. Commuters were furious after a train did not stop at the station. A railway official said the protestors vandalised the furniture in he station and threw stones at the office of the station master.

“We had declared scheduled modernisation of interlocking system from September 7 to September 10. We had publicised it through various channels including advertisements. The protest was unexpected,” said Eastern Railways spokesperson R.N Mahapatra.

“It is stated that trains are running late due to ongoing non-interlocking work for commissioning of automatic signalling system between Barrackpur and Ichapur… Normal train services were resumed on Sealdah-Ranaghat section when the obstruction at Sodepur station was lifted at 12:30 am”, read a statement issued by Eastern Railway.

“Railway administration urge upon not to obstruct train services as it creates problems to passengers going out of home with various urgent assignments”, read the statement.

Sources said during the attack some police officers were injured. After much effort, the situation was brought to control.

As a result of the blockade, more than 20 EMU trains had to be detained en route for two and a half hours. 20 EMU locals had to be cancelled. One Express and three passenger trains were also detained for two hours each.

