West Bengal: Torch rallies, sports events in BJP bid to lift cadre, build local connect

From commemorating martyrs and taking out torch rallies to visiting the kin of party workers killed and organising sports events, the Bharatiya Janata Party has planned a raft of events between August 9 to August 16 to rejuvenate cadre and build grassroots connect.

The move comes in the backdrop of the BJP accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of unleashing violence on the Opposition since the results of the Assembly polls were declared on May 2. The saffron party said it senses the need to boost the morale of cadres many of whom are “under attack” or “on the backfoot”.

“While our workers will hit the streets to protest against the deteriorating law-and-order situation and attacks on our workers, while also taking out torch rallies in the memory of those killed, our leaders will visit the kin of martyred party members. We are the principal Opposition party in the state and feel the need of the hour is to go big on the deteriorating law-and-order and the vaccine scam which have raised serious concerns on the state of affairs in Bengal. We need to lift the morale of our cadres through such grassroots initiatives. Many of our workers are under the attack of the ruling party and are on the backfoot in districts,” a senior state BJP leader said.

“Not just workers, our senior leaders and various wings will also undertake such initiatives across districts,” the leader added.

On August 9, BJP Yuva Morcha will take out torch rallies in districts in protest against the fake vaccine racket and in the memory of workers whose lives were lost to alleged post-poll violence.

On August 10, the workers will commemorate ‘Swacchata Abhiyan’ (cleanliness drive), a flagship initiative of the BJP-led central government, by cleaning statues of Bengal’s luminaries.

State leaders, on August 11, will participate in a tree plantation drive across the state, while a day later, August 12, the party’s sports cell will organise football and kabaddi tournaments in the districts. On August 13, the BJP’s Mahilla Morcha will hold protests and law violation programmes on the alleged rise in crimes against women in the state.

On August 14, the party’s intellectual cell will organise seminars in Siliguri, Malda, Durgapur, Kanthi and Kirishnanagar on the issue of ‘Desh Bhag and Bartaman Paschim Banga (India’s partition and present-day West Bengal). Workers and leaders have been told to celebrate the country’s 75th Independence Day on August 15 with fervour.

The day after, on August 16, the party will observe ‘Paschim Banga Banchao Dibas (Save West Bengal Day), which will coincide with the Trinamool’s observance of ‘Khela Hobe Dibas’ across the state.

According to BJP insiders, since it’s failure to cross triple digits in the Assembly polls, the party has fallen on hard times in West Bengal, compounded no less by several grassroots workers leaving the party or becoming inactive. Hence, through these initiatives, the party not only wants to regain its lost footing in the state but also lift the spirits of cadres.