West Bengal: Toll reaches 48 with 15 more deaths; 127 new infections

According to Saturday’s bulletin, as many as 2,410 samples were tested in the last 24 hours taking the total to 20,976. (Representational Photo) According to Saturday’s bulletin, as many as 2,410 samples were tested in the last 24 hours taking the total to 20,976. (Representational Photo)

Fifteen more patients died of novel coronavirus and 127 new positive cases were reported in the last 48 hours, according to a bulletin by the state government.

The bulletin did not reveal the total number of active cases in the state. On Thursday, the state government said that the state had recorded a total of 572 active positive cases, 33 deaths and 139 recoveries. Active cases are minus recoveries and deaths. In the last 48 hours, 60 patients have been discharged from hospitals after being discharged.

Back of the envelope calculation put the total number of active cases till Saturday to 624 while the toll rose to 48.

The state BJP and the Central government have regularly accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of underreporting coronavirus cases. Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha had on Thursday revealed that 105 persons infected with the coronavirus had died in the state, but maintained that only 33 of these deaths could directly be attributed to COVID-19.

According to Saturday’s bulletin, as many as 2,410 samples were tested in the last 24 hours taking the total to 20,976.

Meanwhile, eight coronavirus positive indoor patients were diagnosed at NRS Medical College and Hospital on Saturday. As many as 42 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from MR Bangur Hospital. West Bengal Police arrested 130 people and warned another 283 for allegedly posting fake posts in April, tweeted from West Bengal Police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd