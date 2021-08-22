West Bengal: Toll increases to 10, but Covid cases plummet

The daily Covid toll on Saturday slightly increased to 10 from nine on the previous day while the daily caseload dropped to 678 from 758. So far, the state has recorded 15,42,425 Covid cases and 18,356 deaths attributed to the virus, according to the state health bulletin.

Of the fresh deaths, Paschim Medinipur, North 24 Parganas and Kolkata recorded two each, and Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Nadia and Paschim Bardhaman one each.

With 709 Covid patients declared recovered in the last 24 hours, the discharge rate has improved to 98.19 per cent. With this, the state has 9,594 active cases, of which 8,388 are in home isolation and 239 in safe homes. As many as 39,117 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

At least 2,02,730 people were vaccinated on Saturday with the total number of doses standing at 3,57,00,105. So far, 97,47,694 people have fully vaccinated.