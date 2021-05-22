scorecardresearch
West Bengal: Toll crosses 14,000 with 159 new deaths

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
May 22, 2021 5:24:55 am
Health workers helps a patient during her discharge after she recoverd from COVID-19 at a hospital in Kolkata (PTI)

The state’s Covid-19 toll jumped to 14,054 on Friday after 159 more patients succumbed to the virus.

As many as 19,847 fresh cases of the infection increased the coronavirus tally to 12,29,805, the health department said in its bulletin.

The state now has 1,32,181 active cases, while 10,83,570 people have recovered from the virus, including 19,017 since Thursday, at a rate of 88.11 per cent.

Total 77,627 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number to 1,17,86,397.

Of the fresh deaths, 47 were reported from North 24 Parganas, 33 from Kolkata, 12 from Paschim Bardhaman and nine from Nadia among other districts, it said.

Meanwhile, actor and former TMC MP Sandhya Roy on Friday was discharged from hospital after recovering of Covid-19.

