West Bengal to reopen schools and colleges on February 3

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that classes from 8 to 12 as well as colleges and universities would reopen all over the state on February 3. While the reopening of primary classes is still not under the government’s consideration, classes 5-7 will be taught under the Paray Shikkhalaya scheme where students are assembled in neighbourhood clusters.

“Everything cannot be shut down indefinitely… Coronavirus cases have decreased. It has been decided to open schools, colleges and universities on the basis of discussions with the education department. We decided to open schools on February 3. Because on February 5 falls Saraswati Puja. Students will be able to do Saraswati Puja as schools and other educational institutions will have opened two days earlier,” the chief minister told a press conference after chairing a cabinet meeting.

The students wings of the Opposition CPI(M), BJP and the Congress have for the past few days protested demanding schools be reopened. The SFI demonstrated in front of Bikash Bhaban and College Street in Kolkata and different districts of the state on Monday. Teachers associations also want educational institutions to reopen.

Paediatricians and other experts have opined that the school closure has affected children’s mental development.